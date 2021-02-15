John A. “Jack” Dowd, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – John A. “Jack” Dowd, 82, went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 12, 2021 in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Mr. Dowd was born November 28, 1938 in Columbiana, Ohio; a son of the late John and Mary Dowd.

He was a 1957 graduate of Columbiana High School and was a member of the football and basketball teams.

Jack was founder and owner of Lisbon Pattern Company until his retirement in 2000.

He was one of the founding members of the Lisbon Community Foundation; member of the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, where he held several offices and the Kiwanis Club of Lisbon.

Jack was a faithful member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where he actively served as an usher and was on many of the Church boards. He was instrumental in starting the “Make A Difference” Food Pantry, which serves the needy of the community.

Jack always looked forward to getting together with friends for cards and other board games; lunches with his high school classmates; NASCAR races and golfing with his buddies.

After retirement, Jack and Jan spent winters in Florida and enjoyed many years with snowbird friends from many states.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Janice “Jan”; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Joe Costanzo; sons, Douglas (Theresa) Dowd and Martin (Sherry) Dowd; granddaughters, Taylor (Cason) Boaz and Jordan Dowd and new great-grandson, Mason; several nieces and nephews and his constant companion and fur buddy, Elis.

In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by a grandson.

Per Jack’s request there will be no calling hours and a private funeral service will be held at a later date.

The Shikany Funeral Home of Bonita Springs, Florida and the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home of Lisbon, Ohio are assisting Jack’s family.

Friends may view Jack’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John A. “Jack” Dowd, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.