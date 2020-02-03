Joanne E. Martin, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne E. Martin, 87, formerly of Spruce Street, passed away peacefully at 3:45 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Allay Senior Care.

Mrs. Martin was born January 9, 1933 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late John and Mable (Walton) Felesky.

A homemaker, she was a lifelong member of the Lisbon First Christian Church, where she was a member of CWF and had sung in the choir.

She also enjoyed reading, solving word puzzles and going shopping.

Her husband, William B. Martin, whom she married February 8, 1949, preceded her in death December 29, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her sons, William H. Martin and Harold F. Martin; sisters, Emma Wymer, Ella Mae Clark, Adeline Carlisle, Lillian Davner, Lorayne Andria and Betty Drake and by her brothers, Robert Felesky and John Barnes.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sue E. Martin of Grove City, Ohio; granddaughter, Heather (Steven) Hysell of Grove City; great grandchildren, Ben and Libby Hysell and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Joanne’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon with Bob Garwood officiating. A time of fellowship will follow after the services at the church.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon First Christian Church.

