LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Tolson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She had been in declining health for several months.

She was the youngest of five children, born in Lisbon on November 18, 1928 to the late Martha and Carl Dickinson. She lived her entire life in Lisbon.

She married Eugene Tolson on September 11, 1949 and together they raised three children.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jack) Franz of Westfield Center, Ohio, and sons, and John (Lisa) Tolson of Salem and David (Becky) Tolson of Lisbon.

One of her favorite names to be called was “Grandma Jo”. She loved her six grandchildren, Nathan Franz of Delaware, Ohio, Jessica Horning of Kent, Ohio, Josh Tolson of Ravenna, Ohio, Whitney Wetmore of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Lucas Tolson of East Liverpool, Ohio and Courtney Tolson of Lisbon. She also adored and treasured her seven great-grandchildren, Truman, Lydia, Beckett, Gracie, Calvin, Jackson, and Ben. There was never a happier Grandma Jo then when these little people were around.

JoAnn was a bookkeeper by trade and worked for over 15 years at Morgan’s Drug Store.

She loved to garden, read and cheer on “her” Cleveland Cavaliers. There was never a Christmas that the Library, Morgan’s Drug Store and the Chestnut Street neighbors did not enjoy her famous cheeseball.

She was a lifelong member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and treasurer of the church’s Women’s Association. JoAnn was also an active member of the Lisbon Historical Society.

The family would like to thank her Chestnut Street neighbors for always “keeping an eye on her” for us. From the visits on her front porch, to popping in to check on her, we are forever grateful.

Mom had many friends, and we would like to say a special “Thank you” to Betty, Joanne and Margaret for their constant love of our mom. Everyone should have such true friends. One of those special friends was Patty, who came every other Friday to help with housework. Those times together were precious to her.

Visiting Nurses of Columbiana County sent us Diane Hardy two years ago to help mom a few hours every day. Thank you, Diane for loving Mom and caring for her so well.

Thanks also goes out to Ohio Living Hospice for their gentle care this past month and to Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

A memorial service celebrating JoAnn’s life will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon with the Rev. Stephen W. Broache of the church officiating. Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the church.

The family also suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Woman’s Association at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church or to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

