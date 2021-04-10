Joann Marie (Cope) Whitacre, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Marie (Cope) Whitacre, 85, of State Route 45, passed away quietly at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Whitacre was born November 19, 1935 in Rogers, Ohio, a daughter of the late Berthol and Veda (Tullis) Cope.

Joann worked for many years at NAPA Auto parts as a bookkeeper before retiring.

She was a former member of the Lisbon VFW Post 4111 and the ladies auxiliary.

Joann enjoyed attending and helping with the music jams at the Rogers Sale prior to her husband Bob’s passing.

Her husband, Robert “Bob” Whitacre, whom she married October 6, 2005, preceded her in death February 25, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her sons, William “Bill” Gaston, Jr. and Benjamin “Benny” Gaston; sisters, Betty Cope, Evelyn Stacey and Jane ( the late Fritz) Mullen and brothers, Albert, Dale, Robert, Ronald, James and Jack Cope.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her son, Robert Gaston of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Barbara (Percy) Bussard, Jr. of Lisbon; grandchildren, Chelsea Wilson, Corey (Caleigh) Bussard and Nathaniel Bussard; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Gage and Clayton Wilson and Emilene and Sawyer Bussard; sister-in-law, Sorrelle Cope and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Please be reminded that face masks are required, do not linger, and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Joann’s family wishes to send a special “Thank You” to the staff at Community Hospice and the nurses, doctors and staff at Salem Regional Medical Center for their loving care of Joann during her stay.

