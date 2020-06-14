Joan M. Ruby, Lancaster, Ohio

LANCASTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Ruby, 89, formerly of Guilford Lake, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Lancaster, Ohio.

Mrs. Ruby was born March 31, 1931 in Lisbon and was a daughter of the late Lee O. and Mary E. (Cox) Ikirt.

Joan owned and operated the “Trading Post” at Guilford Lake with her late husband, Bill, for 41 years, retiring in 1990.

She was also a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church.

Mrs. Ruby enjoyed doing embroidery, going fishing in Canada with her husband and baking. She will be fondly remembered for her homemade bread.

Joan also loved her dog, Honey.

Her husband, William A. “Bill” Ruby, whom she married October 18, 1951, preceded her in death May 6, 1998.

Joan is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Linda Donavan of Lancaster, Ohio; her sister, Meretta Stockman of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Cushman and Avis McMillan; by her brothers, Kenneth R. and Glendon E. Ikirt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Bob Garwood officiating. Private burial will follow at Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of services Tuesday, June 16 at the funeral home. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe face mask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan M. Ruby, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.