LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Emerson, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her cherished family and stellar caregivers, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. She was 89 years old.

Daughter of the late Blanche (Port) and Dr. James D. Chessrown, D.D.S., Joan was born in Youngstown, Ohio, April 17, 1934.

She lived in the Youngstown/Boardman area graduating from Boardman High School in 1952. During high school, Joan was a cheerleader all four years, football homecoming queen and was her class’ valedictorian.

Joan attended Lake Erie College, Purdue University, Youngstown State University and THE Ohio State University.

The summer of her junior year, Joan met her future husband who was just out of the Navy and working as a TV cameraman at WKBN.

Dr. Thomas J. Emerson, D.D.S. and Joan became husband and wife July 8, 1955, living in Columbus, Ohio, until Tom graduated from THE Ohio State University with his dental degree in 1960. While in Columbus, they welcomed a son; Dr. Thomas Scott Emerson in 1958 and a daughter, Susan Lee Nutter in 1960.

The couple then moved to Boardman with Tom practicing dentistry in the area. They were original members of the Boardman-Canfield Swim Club, where Joan helped coach the summer swim team for several years. Joan is also a former member of the Boardman Methodist Church.

Joan and her family moved to Lisbon, Ohio, in 1971 where she coached the Lisbon Summer Swim team to an undefeated season being awarded the American Legion Volunteer of the Year award, Lisbon Chapter, for her efforts.

At the family tree farm, Joan raised registered Morgan horses for more than 10 years. In Columbiana, Joan gave competitive swim lessons to members of the Firestone Area Swim Team, where her five grandchildren swam. She did this for more than 14 years. Joan was also Head Coach of the Alliance YMCA Y-Flyers swim team for several years. Joan loved coaching and watching her swimmers excel.

Joan loved the farm’s numerous dogs, decorating, antiquing and was an avid reader but most of all, Joan loved her family.

Joan is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas J. Emerson, D.D.S. and daughter, Susan (Scott) Nutter; grandsons, Timothy (Lindsay) Mellish and Christopher (Natalie Firth) Mellish; granddaughters, Ashley (Stephen) Brasko, Rachel (Anthony) Lattanzio and Tess Emerson; as well as great-grandchildren, Brooks, Evelyn and Jack Brasko.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Thomas Scott Emerson, D.D.S.

In lieu of flowers, Joan has requested monetary donations be made to the Columbiana County Suicide Prevention Coalition or to the Firestone Area Swim Team of Columbiana, Ohio.

Private graveside services and burial were held at the Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements were provided by the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

