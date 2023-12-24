LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Guy, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her home.

Joan was born November 21, 1941, in Lisbon.

She was the daughter of the late Frank J. “Joe” and Helen Louise (Willis) Silverthorn, and had lived most of her life in the Lisbon area.

She had worked as a press operator at Ballonoff Manufacturing for many years.

Joan had attended the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing cards and traveling in her younger years.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Guy.

She is survived by her brothers, Garrett W. Morris and his wife, Dorothea of Tuscarawas, Ohio and Frank E. Silverthorn and his wife, Rae Ann of Salem; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen W. Broache officiating. Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

