Jo Ann Candle, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Ann Candle, 87, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 12:17pm, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Akron General Medical Center following a brief illness.

Jo Ann was born April 15, 1934 in Lisbon, Ohio, the daughter of the late William J. Campsey and Margaret E. “Sue” (Bilsky) Campsey.

After attending Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jo Ann began her 57 year career as a beautician, owning and operating Dino’s Beauty Salon in Lisbon.

A member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, she was deeply involved with her grandchildren and their activities and she loved to travel.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Meacheal “Mickey” (Howard) Smith of Louisville; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Christopher) Bratt of Medina, Michael (Jennifer) Smith of Mogadore, and Laura Smith of Medina and her great grandchildren, Sofia, Clayton, Isaac and Lauren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Candle and by her brother, Fred E. Campsey.

Private calling hours and funeral services were held Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Tina Gallaher officiating.

Private burial followed at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Columbiana County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, Ohio 44460.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.