LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie E. Mattix, 85, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 6:10 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Whitesburg Gardens in Huntsville.

Mrs. Mattix was born July 11, 1936 in Elkton, Ohio, a daughter of Clyde and Barbara (Keiser) Donnalley and had lived in Lisbon most of her life.

Jessie was a homemaker and formerly attended the Lisbon Assembly of God Church.

She was also greatly involved in Girl Scouts, made prize winning pies which she entered at the Columbiana County Fair and was a poll worker and precinct captain for the Columbiana County Republican Party.

Her husband, Harold R. Mattix, whom she married February 11, 1955, preceded her in death October 4, 1998.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Johnson, Raymond Donnalley, Mary Spooner, Elsie Kemats, Ruth Hall and Helen Evans.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by children, Gregory L. (Loretta) Mattix of Huntsville, Alabama, Gary A. (Denise) Mattix of Leetonia, Gordon R. (Patty) Mattix of Dayton, Ohio and Gayle E. Mattix of Columbus; grandchildren, Grant (Jessica) Mattix, Garrett (Krista) Mattix, Jason Mattix, Katelyn (Jonathan) Brading and Kelly Mattix; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Cameron and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Shirley Griffin officiating. The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may also view Jessie’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.