Jesse “Pepper” Chidester, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse “Pepper” Chidester Sr., 76, passed away peacefully at 10:59 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Chidester was born April 22, 1943 in Elkton, Ohio, a son of the late Jesse and Helen (Nannah) Chidester, and was a life resident of Lisbon.

A 1961 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Pepper worked at Peoples Lumber in Salem for over 30 years, then at Tri-W Lumber in Leetonia, and had retired from Bye & Bye Hardware in Lisbon.

He was also a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and Trustee.

Pepper was an avid hunter and gardener, and will be remembered for his beautiful yearly outdoor Christmas light displays.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda (Conn) Black Chidester, whom he married April 19, 2014; daughters, Sherry Chidester of Salem, Sharon Marriner, Shirley (Brett) Kale and Shawna (John) Hollabaugh, all of Lisbon; son, Jesse (Marcy) Chidester Jr., of East Palestine; step children, Julie Rambo of Columbiana and Rob Black of Cottonwood, Arizona; sisters, Dora Jarvis of Salineville, Nancy Brink of Salem, Martha Flemming of Roy, Utah, Carolyn Dauwe of Manvell, Texas, Linda Iscenschmid of Lisbon, and Darlene Knarr of Austintown; brothers, David Chidester of Orange Park, Florida and Joseph Chidester of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Seth Marriner and Gabrielle Kale; step grandchildren, Garret Rambo and Abby Rambo; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Pepper was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy C. Chidester; sisters, Mary Nicholson, Helen Clark and Debbie Chidester and brother, Dean Chidester.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

