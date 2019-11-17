Jerry L. Aukerman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Aukerman, 78, of Lisbon, passed away at 12:45 a.m on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, following a recent illness.

Mr. Aukerman was born June 17, 1941 in Mount Eaton, Ohio, a son of the late Russell and Gladys (Hoffman) Aukerman and had lived in the Lisbon area since 1976, coming from New Philadelphia.

He was a graduate of Waynedale High School.

Jerry was the store manager of the former Hillyer’s Fine Foods grocery store and then Sparkle Market from 1976 until his retirement in 2005.

He was a member of FOTB church and often organized and directed all hospitality and dining events held at the church.

Jerry was also an avid gardener and could often be found working and tending to his garden. He also loved cooking and hosting family gatherings at the holidays, canning and will be fondly remembered for his love of cats.

Mr. Aukerman was also a former member of the Lisbon Lions Club and the Lisbon Eagles.

Jerry is survived and will be dearly remembered by his wife, Theresa (Ridgeway) Aukerman, whom he married April 28, 1990; children, Jeff (Cathy) Aukerman of Hudson, Joel (Cindy) Aukerman of Salem, Jason (Jenny) Aukerman of Leetonia, Janette (Joe) McKibben of Salem, Michael (Sarah) Johnson of Kensington, and Jessica (Scott) Kriz of Ravenna; he also leaves his brothers, Bob Aukerman of South Carolina and Russell (Gayle) Aukerman of Massillon; grandchildren, Zach, Brandon, Elizabeth, Matthew, Emily, Heather, Julia and Makayla and great grandson, Emmett.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Aukerman.

A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Fellowship of the Beloved Church, 13696 Bethesda Road in Hanoverton, Ohio 44423 with Pastor Rick Lautzenheiser and Kevin Pontius officiating.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road in Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Friends may also view Jerry’s memorial tribute page and send condolences to the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to Jerry’s family, please visit our floral section.