Jeri Lynn Wartenberg, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeri Lynn Wartenberg, 74, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 7:50 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Opportunity Homes following a recent illness.

Jeri was born July 30, 1947 in Saginaw, Michigan, a daughter of the late Norman and Marilyn (Thompson) Wartenberg.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Wartenberg and by her aunt, Betty Jean Getty.

She was a kind soul who will be fondly remembered for her love of horses. She will be dearly missed by the loving and caring staff and residents of Opportunity Homes, where she made her home for many years.

In addition to the staff and residents of Opportunity Homes, Jeri is survived by her uncle, Paul Getty of Sebring and by many cousins.

Private graveside services and burial will take place at a future date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Saginaw, Michigan.

The family has entrusted the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the arrangements.

