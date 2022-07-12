LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Mae Richards, 69, of St. Jacobs-Logtown Rd., passed away peacefully at 12 Noon, Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home.

Jenna was born May 26, 1953 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jack Laughlin and the late Mary (Wherling) Moala.

She was a homemaker and faithful member of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, where she served as a custodian for several years.

Her husband, Terry R. Richards, Sr., whom she married August 31, 1968, preceded her in death July 14, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Karen Laughlin, and by her brother, John Laughlin.

She is survived by her daughter, Jenna Lynn (Charles) Sattler of Lisbon; her son, Terry (Brandi) Richards, Jr. of Columbiana; brothers, Jim Laughlin of Rogers and Jay Laughlin of Lisbon; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, 39442 State Route 517, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday, July 15 at the church.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jenna Mae Richards, please visit our floral store.