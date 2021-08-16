Jene Marie Thorne, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jene Marie Thorne, 79, passed away peacefully at 11:26 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mrs. Thorne was born June 24, 1942 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles J. and Irene (Porter) Stelter.

After graduating valedictorian from high school, Jene received her bachelor’s degree and graduated summa cum laude from Geneva College. She then went on to Mount Union College, where she received her teaching certification.

Mrs. Thorne was a dedicated and hardworking person who worked as an international sales consultant with the former Babcock and Wilcox Company in Koppel, Pennsylvania and then went on to work in the Columbiana County Auditor’s office, until she retired.

A devout Catholic, she was a faithful member of both St. George and St. Paul’s Catholic Churches.

Jene will be fondly remembered for her love of yard sales and auctions. Her true artistic abilities were on display at the Thorne’s Guilford Lake cottage, as she enjoyed making and decorating the home. She also enjoyed baking and cake decorating, everything from scratch, made much better than anything store bought.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 54 years, Robert “Bob” Thorne, whom she married July 8, 1967; her daughter, Jene (James) Bryant of Talking Rock, Georgia; son, Robert L. “Bob” (Sarah) Thorne of Ellijay, Georgia; sisters, Irene (John) Szabo of Scottsdale, Arizona, Charlene Ralph of Beaver, Pennsylvania and Norene (Don) Johnson of Missoula, Montana; brother, Charles R. Stelter of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Eleina, Hunter and Brayden Bryant and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jene was also preceded in death by her brother, Fredrick J. Stelter.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or public services will be observed.

A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. George Catholic Church with Rev. Father Stephen Wassie officiating.

Private burial will take place at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Jene’s memory to Ronald McDonald House, 10415 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or online at www.rmhcneo.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may also view Jene’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

