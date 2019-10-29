Jeffrey J. Frantz, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Jay Frantz, 54, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 7:53 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019.

Mr. Frantz was born February 9, 1965 in Salem, a son to Walter and Velma (Randolph) Frantz of Lisbon and had lived in the area most of his life but had lived a few years in South Carolina.

A 1983 graduate of United High School and the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, where he studied automotive technologies, Jeff worked as a heavy equipment operator for East Fairfield Coal Company and as a brick mason for Tim Troyer.

Jeff also attended the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church.

He enjoyed skiing and traveling, showing his llamas, was a NASCAR enthusiast and loyal Ohio State Buckeye Fan but most of all, he loved going to the beach and spending time with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents of Lisbon, Jeff is survived by his former wife, Tina Frantz of Salem; his daughter, Tabetha (fiancé, Devon Cork) Frantz of Salem; son, Jay Frantz of Lisbon; sisters, Kathy (Larry) Weber of Richmond, Virginia and Gayle (John) Rhodes of Salem; brother, Duane (Kathy Jo) Frantz of Tryon, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ayden and Peyton Poling and Madison and Landree Frantz and many other loving family members.

A memorial service celebrating Jeff’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church, 33937 State Route 30, Lisbon, with Pastor Ron Robinson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

