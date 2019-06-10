Jeffrey D. Martin Obituary

Breaking News
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey D. Martin, 53, of East Pine Street, passed away peacefully at 6:57 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born December 10, 1965 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Joan (Vogtsberger) Martin and had lived most of his life in the Lisbon area.

He worked as a chemical engineer for Pactiv Corporation of Corsicana, Texas.

Jeff was a member of MENSA, loved to golf and trapshoot, enjoyed a good cigar and traveling but above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, proudly serving during the Gulf War.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Christy (Dickens) Martin, whom he married June 15, 2013; children, Jeffie (Eric) Cruz of Struthers, Ohio and Allie Martin of Kemp, Texas; sister, Janet (Bob) Klein of Volant, Pennsylvania; brother, Jack (Terry) Martin of Pittsburgh, mother and father-in-law, Sandy and John Dickens of Lisbon; grandchildren, Emmett and Jordyn Cruz and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Hospice chaplain, Lynn House officiating. At the conclusion of the service, The Salem Honor Guard will render full military honors.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org.

Friends may send condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

