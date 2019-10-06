Jeanne A. Butream, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne A. Butream, 62, of Black Rd., passed away at 11:10 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Mrs. Butream was born July 8, 1957 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Thomas J. McGraw and Alice (Blackburn) McGraw and had lived in the area all of her life.

A 1975 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jeanne worked many years in the fiscal department at the Community Action Agency until 2000.

In 2001, she began working for optometrist Dr. Conrad in Calcutta and also worked part time at Morgan’s Drug Store. Most recently, Jeanne worked in the accounting department at the Lisbon Morning Journal.

She was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church; was a past secretary of the Order of the Eastern Star, Iva Chapter and was a member of the Lisbon VFW ladies auxiliary.

Jeanne loved to shop but most of all she loved having her grandkids stay with her at her home and spending time with them.

In addition to her mother of Missoula, Montana, Jeanne is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Donald E. Butream, whom she married May 9, 1987; daughter, Amy (Robert Ankrom) Bennett of East Liverpool; son, Danny (Nicole) Bennett of Willowick, Ohio; stepchildren, Brian (Andrea) Butream of Carrollton and Geri Yarwood of Palm Shores, Florida; brothers, Thomas (Joy) McGraw of Phoenix and Larry (Janice) McGraw of Missoula; sister, Nancy (Brambie) Gordon of Phoenix, Arizona; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and Donald McGraw.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Betsy Schenk, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 East 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.

Friends may also view Jeanne’s memorial tribute page and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.