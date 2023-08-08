SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanie E. Sox, 76, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 7, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a recent illness.

A lifelong area resident, Jeanie was born April 23, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vance and Ruth (Richardson) Brinker.

She graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1965.

She was a homemaker and the former secretary at the Winona United Methodist Church.

Jeanie was currently attending the Church at the Center in Salem.

She enjoyed horseback riding, going camping, taking long walks, line dancing, making various crafts and swimming but most important to her was her family.

Her husband, Richard Paul Sox, whom she married January 30, 1971, preceded her in death August 5, 2000.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Michael Sox and Kevin (Heather) Sox; brothers, Philip (Janet) Brinker and Robert (Beverly) Brinker and grandchildren, Haylee and Tyler Sox.

Private burial will take place at Woodsdale Cemetery, Hanoverton, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

