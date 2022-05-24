SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Annette Pettit McPherson, 83, passed away quietly at 3:40 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Crandall Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. McPherson was born August 17, 1938 in Salem, a daughter of the late Roy and Mary (Walker) Pettit.

A 1956 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and a 1959 graduate of the Aultman School of Nursing in Canton, Ohio.

Janice worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years in many locations from Cleveland, Ohio to Columbia, South Carolina. During it all, she was a very caring person who enjoyed those many experiences.

Janice is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Fred McPherson, whom she married August 15, 1959 at St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ in Leetonia. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Kendra Harris of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lori Hoehn of Duluth, Georgia; three grandsons, Justin and Ben Harris and Joshua Hoehn and one granddaughter, Kelley Hoehn Morawsky.

As a member of the Damascus United Methodist Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir, which she did at many of the churches she a member of over the years.

She also loved to travel to visit friends and family, especially to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the McPherson’s entertained at their condo. While living in Columbia, she and Fred organized a church group known as People enjoying People and made many trips with other senior citizens. After living in Columbia for 13 years, the McPherson’s moved to Copeland Oaks in Sebring for retirement. While here, she and Fred remained active residents and were often seen delivering packages to the other residents over the many years.

In addition to her parents, Janice was also preceded in death by her best fur friend, “Toby”, the McPherson’s beloved cat for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Palo officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s memory to Life Care Fund of Copeland Oaks, The Oaks Foundation, 715 South Johnson Road, Sebring, OH 44672.

Friends may also view Janice’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.