Janet Mollenkopf, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet (Cope) Mollenkopf, 89, passed away peacefully at her home at 3:56 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Mollenkopf was born May 24, 1931 in Salem and was the daughter of the late Walter and Velma (Rudibaugh) Cope.

Janet was employed for 30 plus years at the Columbiana County Board of Elections, where she served as Director and Deputy Director; Columbiana County Republican Party Chairwoman and member of Order of Eastern Star, Iva Chapter #311.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Richard Mollenkopf, Sr. and his wife, Denise and her daughter, Sheree Mollenkopf, both of Lisbon; grandchildren, Diana (Adam) Wawrosch and Becky Mollenkopf, both of Columbiana, Lee Mollenkopf, Jr. of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Jeremy Mollenkopf of Lisbon; great-grandchildren, Cooper Mollenkopf of Columbiana, Cameron, Ryan and Joshua Mollenkopf of Toronto, Ohio and Allison Mollenkopf of Georgetown, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe face mask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

Private graveside services will be held for the family, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Lisbon Cemetery.

