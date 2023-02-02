LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Olson, 82, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center after taking ill at home.

Janet was born May 14, 1940 in Mexico, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary Ruscheck and had lived in the Lisbon area for the past 14 years, coming from Kent, Ohio.

A Catholic by faith, Janet was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and playing Bingo.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Michael J. Olson, Sr., whom she married July 18, 1959; son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Karen Olson, Jr. of Naperville, Illinois; grandson, Carter Olson; sisters, Mary Ann Moravitz and Barbara (Joe) Craig, both of Mentor, Ohio; brothers, George Ruscheck of Centerville, Pennsylvania and Richard Ruscheck of Mentor, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of Masses in Janet’s memory to your local parish.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

