Janet J. Wallace, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Jean Wallace, 80, of Church Hill Road, passed away in her sleep early Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Wallace was born February 5, 1939 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Oliver Johnson and the late Helen (Lang) Johnson Pike and had lived in the area all of her life.

Janet attended Lisbon David Anderson High School

She was a homemaker and had worked at the Laundry Barn in Lisbon for a time.

Mrs. Wallace attended the Lisbon and Roger’s Assembly of God Churches and the Church Hill Christian Church. She taught Sunday School for many years at the Lisbon Assembly of God Church

She enjoyed playing the piano, tending to her flowers gardens and living on the family farm. She also loved knitting, crocheting and had made afghans for all members of her family and several others for missionaries and fund raisers. She believed in God, family, friends and loved life. She will be dearly missed by many.

Her husband, Frank C. Wallace, whom she married October 2, 1955, preceded her in death November 2, 2007. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her step-father, Thomas S. Pike and by her son, Jon Wallace on October 7, 2019.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Deborah (Richard) Wallace of Lisbon; her son, Rick (the late Carla) Wallace of Columbiana; sisters, Patricia (Al) Elssasser of Mansfield, Ohio and Ruth (Chester) Leslie of Thompson, Ohio; half-brother, Tom (Dorinda) Pike of Columbiana; grandchildren, Melissa Bailey, Timothy Wallace, Sara (Kevin) Bell and Nicholas (fiancée, Katherine Shields) Wallace; great grandchildren, Vincent Wallace, Cayden and Carter Bell and Keiko Shields as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

A celebration of Janet’s and her son, Jon’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

