LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet G. (Moncrief) Baker, age 84, formerly of Lisbon, passed away on December 19, 2022 following a period of declining health.

She was born on September 15, 1938 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to the late Elmo and Martha (Gearin) Moncrief of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Janet grew up in the New Castle and Ellwood City, Pennsylvania area. She graduated in 1956 from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. She attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and majored in Speech.

Upon graduation, Janet married William Baker and moved to Lisbon, where she resided for the next 40 years.

Janet was an English and Political Science teacher at the Columbiana County Career Center where she retired in 1999. She also taught English in the Lisbon and Beaver Local School Districts early in her career.

In 1985, upon the urging of her students whom she had told to get involved with government, she ran for Lisbon Village Council. She was elected the first woman ever to be elected to the Council and served two terms.

Janet was an accomplished pianist and loved music. She played the piano and organ for various community organizations and churches in the Lisbon area and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Janet served as Worthy Matron for the Iva Chapter #311 of Eastern Star, was a member of the Lisbon Music Study Club, member of the church bell choir, member of the Johnny Appleseed Festival Committee, served as a Camp Fire Girls’ Leader and Board Member and helped develop the village’s first youth softball program for girls. She enjoyed musical theater and local community-based theater programs and performed in various plays and productions over the years.

She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Indians and Cavs and was an avid, life-long Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan.

More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and advocate for those in need (individuals, animals and causes). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Catherine (Jeffrey) Aukerman of Hudson; her son, David (Michelle) Baker of Twinsburg; four grandchildren, Matthew Aukerman, Carson, Dylan and Austin Baker, several cousins, extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Lisbon First United Methodist Church with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating. Private burial will follow at the Highlandtown United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.



Janet donated generously to various rescue and animal shelters throughout her life. The family suggests that donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

