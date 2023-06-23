LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane E. Peirce Ketchum, 60, passed away quietly at 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.

Jane was born May 22, 1963, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Bill and Alice (Martin) Pierce and had lived in Lisbon her entire life.

A 1981 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jane accomplished many things during her life.

She was a bookkeeper and accountant for her brother Bill’s business for over 30 years, she owned and operated “Sweet Jane’s” restaurant in Lisbon and had made many wedding cakes for happy couples. Above all else, family was the most important aspect of her life. She found the greatest joy helping and caring for others.

Jane is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband of nearly 37 years, Miles “Mike” Ketchum, whom she married September 12, 1986. The two were destined to be husband and wife, as Jane had declared that she was going to marry this boy, whom she didn’t even know his name, at the tender age of nine, low and behold a few years later, being home on leave from the Marine Corp, Mike walked into Hillyer’s grocery store, only to be captivated by this lovely, blue-eyed auburn-haired girl working there named Jane. The two went on a first date and at the end of the night, Mike asked her to marry him. The two were blessed with five children, Miles Andrew Ketchum, Katie (Caleb) Crowl, Emery Pierce Ketchum, Shelby (Jeff) Peaco and Lauren Ketchum and four grandchildren, Junabee Peaco, Temperance Crowl, Liam Peaco and Percey Peaco; Jane is also survived by her sisters, Robin (Steve) Weyant, Pam (Chuck) Merdich and Jennifer (Steven) Pieren and brothers, John E. Pierce and Joel (Heather) Pierce.

In addition to her parents; Jane was also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Pierce and by her grandchildren, Samuel Blaine “Sam” Crowl, Truly Lynette Crowl and Hogan Neal Crowl.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with longtime family friend, Dana Blackburn officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

