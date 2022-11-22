LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022.

Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson.

Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music and worked as a machinist, retiring from Fairfield Machine.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and served in Operation Desert Storm. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 290 of Columbiana and the VFW and had been a former member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Marie Peterson of Baltimore, Maryland and Melinda Rae Peterson of Lisbon; brother, C. R. (Linda) Peterson of Poland; nephew, Dr. Carl Roy (Jessica) Peterson of Poland and several cousins.

Following his wishes, no calling hours will be observed.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may view Jim’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James T. Peterson, please visit our floral store.