James Oran Moats, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Oran “Jim” Moats, 83, passed away at 8:03 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Moats was born May 12, 1937 in Barbour County, West Virginia, a son of the late Harold and Eva Moats and had lived in this area since around 1960.

Jim retired from Quaker City Castings in 1999 and also worked as a mechanic at McKarn’s garage and for Dan Baker.

He was a faithful member of the Hanoverton Church of Christ.

He enjoyed woodworking, working puzzles, shooting his guns and hunting and playing with his dog, Bouncy.

Jim is survived by his wife, Norma J. (Amelung) Moats, whom he married February 9, 1961; daughter, Vicki (Don) Sturms; sons, Rick (Carol) Moats and Rodney (Roberta) Moats; sister, Nancy Ours; grandchildren, Christina, Briana, Tyler and Travis.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brothers, Alva Donald, Sr. and Isaac Moats.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements are being handled by the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

