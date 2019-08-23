James N. “Jim” Saunders, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James N. “Jim” Saunders, 71, of West Salem Street, passed away peacefully at 7:40 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.

Jim was born September 8, 1947, in Salem, a son of the late James Henry and Edna Mae (Cornell) Saunders and had lived his entire life in the area.

A 1966 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jim had worked at NRM and then as a long haul truck driver, having driven for Jack Riddle, Murray Trucking and SOCI Petroleum, retiring in 2012.

He proudly served during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corps and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Ann L. (Knight) Saunders, whom he married May 11, 1968; his sons, James “Buddy” (Jen) Saunders of Columbiana and Chad Saunders of Rogers; sister, Mae (the late John) Reese of Lisbon; grandchildren, Kyle and Brody Saunders, Aiden Hedrick and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Marie Saunders.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

