James H. Whitacre, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jim” Whitacre, 83, of State Route 7, passed away peacefully at his home , Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Mr. Whitacre was born November 9, 1936 in New Waterford, a son of the late Donald LeRoy and Olive Virginia (Walter) Whitacre, and had lived in the area all of his life.

A graduate of New Waterford High School, Jim worked as a heavy equipment operator through the Operators Union #66.

He was a member of the Lake Mount Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and as a trustee. He was also a former member of the Christian Church of Rogers.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed woodworking and he loved to go dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Dunn) Whitacre, whom he married February 14, 2014; his daughters, Rhonda (Rick) Coppock of Columbiana, Brenda (Don) Smith of East Liverpool and Diana (Nick) Bogdan of Columbiana; his stepchildren, Bill (Tina) Dilworth, Glenn (Cara) Dilworth and Mindy (Robby) Blythe, all of East Palestine; sisters, Janice Weingart of Salem, Linda (Myron) Wehr of New Waterford, Carol Dickinson of New Waterford and Karen (Guy) Wick of Unity; grandchildren, Ben (Amber) Greenawalt, Jamie (Jayden) Corbitt, Abby (Cory) Hill, Adam (Erin) Coppock, Ryan Smith and Rachel (fiancé, Dustin Martsolf) Smith; five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Gorby) Whitacre; brothers, Gene, Windy and Bob Whitacre; sister, Virginia “Ginny” Baughman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 State Route 7, New Waterford, Ohio 44445, with Roy Seaux officiating. Private burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, October 20, at the church. For the safety of family and friends, face masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

