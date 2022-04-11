LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jim” Cibula, 62 of Fairfield School Road, passed away peacefully at 2:48 a.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Jim was born October 15, 1959 in Salem, a son of the late Dr. Peter Cibula and the late Helen L. (William) Cibula and had lived his entire life in the area.

A 1977 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jim worked as a heavy equipment operator for 38 years with various local mining companies.

In his free time, he enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and as a member of the NRA; Jim was a gun enthusiast.

Jim is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Lisa (Madison) Cibula, whom he married October 15, 1994; daughters, Nicole Elizabeth (Patrick) Weeks and Dena Lee (Greg) Brown; son, Kristopher James (Chelsea) Cibula and grandchildren, Timothy, Jackson, Logan, Peyton, Aaralyn, Daminica, Nicolette, Natasha and Orion. He is also survived by his sisters, Cheryl (Lee) Campf and Melissa (Scott) Ruldolph; brothers, Peter (Stephanie) Cibula, Jr. and Mark (Jantina) Cibula, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private service for Jim’s family will be held at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Angels for Animals, or to the K-9 unit of your local law enforcement agency.

