LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. “Jim” Smith, 81, passed away at 3:32 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Salem Circle of Care following a recent illness.

Jim was born July 4, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late Earl G. and D. Eileen (Ewing) Smith and had lived in Lisbon all of his life.

He was a 1959 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Jim was a foreman at Columbiana Boiler for 38 years, retiring in 2001. He and his wife also owned and operated the Buckeye Beverage in Lisbon for nearly 40 years and he had worked part time as a custodian at the Lisbon High School.

Jim also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during peacetime.

He was a past commander and life member at the Lisbon VFW Post 4111; served as a trustee and was a life member at the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 and was a member of the John J. Welsh American Legion, Post 275.

He was a member of St. George Catholic Church

He is survived by his daughters, Christine Borg, Tracy Smith, Cassandra (William) Adkins, Michele Smith and Jamie Smith all of Lisbon; sister, Rosemary (Ron) King of Lisbon; sister-in-law, Patty Smith of Lisbon; grandchildren, Jared (Candace) Borg of Sarasota, Florida, Nathan Borg of Columbus, Jenna Dickson of Stow, Kayla Dickson of Boardman, Breann and Madison Adkins both of Lisbon, LCpl Kyle Rankin of Iwakuni, Japan, Adam Rankin of Lisbon and Reagan Smith of Lisbon; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His wife, Bonnie M. (Blackhurst) Smith, whom he married July 4, 1964, preceded him in death September 10, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul E. Smith; his twin brother, John L. Smith and son-in-law, Charles J. Borg, Jr.

The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at the close of visitation with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

