Iona Gloria Libert, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisbon-Iona Gloria Libert, 81, passed away peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Mrs. Libert was born September 5, 1938, in Tallmadge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dwight Eldon and Mary Elizabeth (Stahl) Weyand and was one of 13 children.

She was a hardworking person and had worked at Church Budget and Budget Press, the Neon and Idle Hour Restaurants and had owned and operated her used furniture store and flea market in Lisbon. She was also a laundry attendant at the Lisbon Laundromat for 15 years.

Her husband, Glenn Libert, whom she married April 5, 1968, preceded her in death June 10, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Woneta Shanker, Faith Raymond and Wannetta Hugar; brothers, Todd, Thad, Perry, Leland, Dwight and Eldon Weyand; grandchildren, Daniel Jarrett Latshaw and Ruth Kay Latshaw; and by her great-grandchildren, Trey, Terrell and Trenton Estimot.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rose (Jim) DeBray of Milford, Kansas; sons, Nathan (Vickie) Latshaw of East Liverpool, David (Kim) Latshaw of Leetonia, Allen Latshaw, Charles Latshaw, Glenn Libert and Ralph Libert, all of Lisbon; sisters, Alice Smoot of Akron and Mary Brown of Georgia; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Norm Eckert of the Beechwood Free Methodist Church officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends and guests from 4 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

