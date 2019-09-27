Ihla Rae Donnalley, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ihla Rae Donnalley, 91, formerly of Black Road, passed away quietly at 3:55 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Allay Senior Care.

Mrs. Donnalley was born January 12, 1928 in Lisbon and was a daughter of the late James and Thelma (Knotman) Butream,

A life resident of Lisbon, she was a school bus driver for the Beaver Local School District for 23 years, retiring in 1988.

Ihla will be fondly remembered as a hard-working, loving wife and mother. She enjoyed raising her children and caring for her family. She and her late husband, Raymond, also raised pigmy goats and exotic pheasants and travelled about the country showing their animals.

Her husband, Raymond R. Donnalley, Sr., whom she married January 30, 1950, preceded her in death May 20, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her son, Raymond R. Donnally, Jr.; sisters, Eunice Marie Seidner and Carol Jean Malmsberry and brother, James Butream, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Carey (Craig) Stowers of East Liverpool; daughter-in-law, Linda Donnalley of Lisbon; brothers, Donald (Jeanne) and Dwayne “Danny” (the late Tizzy) Butream, both of Lisbon and Shannon Butream of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister-in-law, Bertha Butream of Lisbon; grandchildren, Melanie (Ryan) Glosser of Leetonia and DJ Stanley of Glenmoor; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.