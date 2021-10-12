Howard E. Jones, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Howard E. Jones, 77, of Freeman Rd., passed away peacefully at 12:55am, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Jones was born August 28, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George Casper Jones and the late Savannah (Mixter) Jones and had moved to the Lisbon area in 1970, coming from Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Following high school, Howard worked as a mill rite for J&L Steel until they closed. He then worked at various jobs, including working as a Security Guard and working for Waters Cleaning Service.

Howard attended the Lisbon Pilgrim Holiness Church, volunteered at several local food banks and will be fondly remembered as a loving family man.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Phyllis (Nolte) Jones, whom he married June 16, 1967; his children, Howard E. (Polly) Jones, II and Trisanne (Chuck) Thayer, both of Lisbon; sister, Aledith Placek of Coraopolis; brothers, Donald (Shirley) Jones and Glen (Robin) Jones, both of Midland; grandchildren, Howard E. (Autumn) Jones III, Nicholas (Carolyn) Jones, Allison Marie (Tyler) Bardo, Russell L. (Kylie) Poling, Charlie (Tiffany) Thayer, and Paul (Amy) Overmeyer; great grandchildren, Howard Jones IV, Summer Rose Jones, Harlee Marie Jones, Cameron D. Bardo, Hunter G. Bardo, Rorie Ann Bardo, Isabella M. Poling, Nehemiah Thayer, Theodora Thayer, Braxton Overmeyer, Jace Overmeyer and Heavenly Overmeyer; God children, Christopher (Tanya) McLaughlin and Amanda Lou (Jeff) Bolen; as well as over 50 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Howard was also preceded in death by his brothers, George H., Thomas, Samuel, Richard and Eugene Jones and sisters, Elizabeth Beck, Margaret Watson and Naomi Ruth Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev, Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org

Friends may also view Howard’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Howard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.