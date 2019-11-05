Herbert E. DeLong, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Herbert E. DeLong, 78, of Stewart Drive, passed away at 9:37 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Pastor DeLong was born January 15, 1941 in McGuffey, Ohio; a son of the late Emmitt and Floellen DeLong and had lived in the Lisbon area since 1976, moving to Salem in 2008.

He was a member and former pastor of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, where he pastored for just over 30 years, retiring in 2006. He worked and prayed for not only his congregation but for many local families and will be greatly missed.

Pastor DeLong also proudly served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed raising and riding horses over the years. Herb was as comfortable in blue jeans on the back of a horse as being dressed in a suit and tie in the pulpit on Sunday morning.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Marlene (Homan) DeLong, whom he married March 25, 2008; his children, Shawna (John) Curtis of Brunswick, Ryan (Peggy) DeLong of Salineville, Len (Judy) Thompson, Sheryle (Kurt) Reynolds and John Thompson, all of Lisbon; grandchildren, Devon DeLong, Colin Curtis, Crystal Kliner, Brian Reynolds, Melody Reynolds, Ashley Cosma and Jacob Thompson and great-grandchildren, Marcus, Trenton, Blake and Eric Ryan; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Herb was also preceded in death by his first wife, Judy DeLong; granddaughter, Kathryn Curtis; sisters, Cleo Williams, Esther Gilroy, Cassie Bicknel and Hilda Riffet and brothers, Marion, Earl and infant brother, Jessie Martin DeLong.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, 39442 State Route 517, Lisbon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the church, with Pastor Greg Pennington officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Pastor DeLong’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

