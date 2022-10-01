LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Cake Sokoloff, 96, passed away peacefully at her home and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Mrs. Sokoloff was born June 12, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie Bell McGeehen of Lisbon, Ohio; her first son, “Tommy,” who died during childhood; her first husband, Robert Cake, who was loving known by Los Alamos residents as the local pharmacist; her brother, John McGeehen of Columbiana, Ohio and by her sister, Violet Bowman of Salem, Ohio.

Helen and Robert Cake were married in their home state of Ohio and had four children, Janice, Thomas, Daniel “Dan” and Sharon. Helen lived in Los Alamos for over 61 years, first in the Sundt Apartments, then in a home on Alabama Street, where she raised her three children, and lastly, spending her final years in White Rock.

Helen LOVED to be with people, sparked many vibrant conversations, was very active in many churches over the years, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed music and often played the piano or organ at church and senior citizens events. Most churches in the area have had visits from her, for church services, potlucks, picnics, choir and various receptions.

Helen and her surviving husband, Richard B. Sokoloff, were married for 12 years, and took part in mission trips to Mexico, were members of The Gideons International outreach program and the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International. Helen served in missions in Espanola, Santa Fe and other parts of New Mexico. She assisted her elderly friends by taking them out for groceries, doctor’s appointments, etc. For a season, she served as president of the Los Alamos AARP organization.

She loved to sew and was very creative. She did not want to throw anything away in case she could later make a creation out of it. Helen made clothes for her family and earned extra income by making clothing alterations for customers.

Following her wishes, no public funeral services will be held at this time.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen (McGeehen) Cake Sokoloff, please visit our floral store.