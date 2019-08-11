Helen L. Cibula, Tallmadge, Ohio – Obituary

TALLMADGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Cibula, 89, of Tallmadge, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 3:52 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Summa Health Akron City Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Ms. Cibula was born December 23, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Helen (Fawbush) Williams.

Following high school, Helen attended Peabody College and graduated from the St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville.

As a registered nurse, she worked at Case Western Reserve, the Cleveland Clinic and the former Northside Hospital in Youngstown.

A faithful Christian, she was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she was a past president of the United Methodist Women.

Helen also was a past president and former member of the Columbiana County Medical Societies ladies auxiliary; was a volunteer with the American Red Cross Blood Bank and former member of the Eastern Star Meander Chapter 583 in North Jackson, Ohio.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Anne (Lee) Campf of Deerfield and Melissa (Scott) Rudolph of Alliance; sons, Peter R. (Stephanie) Cibula, Jr. of Tigard, Oregon, James Howard (Lisa) Cibula of Columbiana and Mark Andrew (Jantina) Cibula of Binghamton, New York; sisters, Sharon Scott of Danville, Virginia and Jane Matalak of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Malone (Rusty) Williams of Daphne, Alabama, Dwight Williams of Austin, Texas and Jim ( Sue) Williams of Driggs, Idaho; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon with Pastor Robert Rathburn, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at the church.

Memorial contribution may be made, if desired, to the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, the HELP Center of Lisbon, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.