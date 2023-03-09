LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Lee Fowler, 72, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Crouse Hospital following a recent illness.

Harry was born November 1, 1950 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late George Washington and Dorothy Marie (Stock) Fowler, and had lived in Syracuse since 2006, moving from San Diego, California.

A 1969 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and the Ohio State University, Harry received his MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio, Texas.

He worked as an X-ray and MRI technician and instructor at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, where he retired in 2006.

Harry was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church and had proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War, where he was assigned to duty in England. During this time, he developed a love of travel as he cycled all over Europe including London, Paris, and Rome. This led Harry to enjoy a lifetime of travelling throughout the United States and abroad.

On February 18, 1989, Harry embarked on a new journey in his life as he met his soul mate, Patrick B. Magoon, and the two were united in marriage on November 3, 2012. Harry and Patrick enjoyed 34 wonderful years together.

Harry is also survived by his sister, Patricia Smith of Lisbon; sister-in-law, Jane (Kevin) Payne of Syracuse; sister-in-law, Sheryl Fowler of Brookfield; several nieces and nephews, and his canine companion, Sophie.

In addition to his parents, Harry was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Fowler; brother-in-law, John Smith; and his canine companions, Buffy I and Buffy II.

Full military honors and private funeral services will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Bob Garwood officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

