Harold A. Backer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold A. Backer, 88, of Oak Street, passed away at 1:10pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Backer was born September 25, 1931 in Chehalis, Washington, the son of the late Milton A. and Mary G. (Wackerbarth) Backer.

Following high school, Harold served in the U.S. Airforce from 1951 – 1955 during the Korean War.

He then furthered his education and earned a master’s degree in education.

From 1958 to 1963, he served as a pastor at the United Missionary Church in Phillipsburg, Ohio and at a church in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

From 1963 to 1968 he taught in the Beaver Local School District and from 1968 to 1981, he taught in the Columbiana Village School District. Harold was self-employed between the years of 1981 through 1984, then from 1984 until he retired in 1996, he worked with his wife in apartment maintenance in Bedford Heights, Ohio and in Bedford, Ohio.

Mr. Backer was a member of the First Friends Church of Salem, where he served on the church board, taught Sunday school and was an AWANA worker. He was also deeply involved and also attended the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

In his spare time, Harold enjoyed woodworking.

His wife, Northa Lucille (Adams) Backer, whom he married October 18, 1952 in Fairborn, Ohio, preceded him in death February 16, 2006.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Deborah Lynne (Dan) Eagan of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, Melody Ann (Rick) Mercer of Winona, and Holiday Sue (Ken) Frost of Boardman; grandchildren, Matthew T. Mercer, Rick (Lynne) Mercer, Steve (Heather) Mercer and Kristy Frost; great-grandchildren, Chelsea (Ryan) Ivan, Chad, Jack and Luke Mercer; three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Reverend Brian Brown officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 10am until the time of services Tuesday, September 22 at the funeral home. Face masks must be worn and social distancing protocols will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607-3000 or to Doctors Without Borders, P.O Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5022.

Friends may also view Harold’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

