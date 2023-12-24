LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harmoney Rae Harrington, 39, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her home.

Harmoney was born August 24, 1984, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Terri (Ambrose) Harrington and the late Michael J. Harrington.

She had been living in the Lisbon area for the past three years, coming from Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Harmoney will forever be remembered for her heart of gold. A truly selfless person, she always put the needs of others above her own. She was hardworking and kindhearted.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Colbey Harrington; brothers, Michael Harrington, and Adam Harrington; and by many other family members and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Harmoney’s life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Harmoney’s memorial tribute page, share a memory, and leave condolences for her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harmoney Rae Harrington, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.