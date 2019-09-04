Gretchen Louise (Bowman) Harshman, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gretchen L. (Bowman) Harshman, 56, of Middle Beaver Road, passed away Thursday morning, August 29, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Columbiana.

Gretchen was born October 8, 1962 in Salem, a daughter of Dean E. and Mary Ann (Zaplata) Bowman.

A graduate of Beaver Local High School and the Carlisle School of Business in Pittsburgh, Gretchen worked as a pharmacy technician at the former K-Mart in Calcutta. She also worked and helped care for the animals on the family farm.

She will be fondly remembered for her sarcastic, yet joking manner and that she enjoyed making crafts and reading.

In addition to her parents of Lisbon, she leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Kevin Fodrey of Ravenna; her granddaughter, Lisa Fodrey; sisters, Becky (Scott) Lease of Salem, Kathy Bowman of Garrettsville and Jenny (Mike) McIntyre of Lisbon; her aunt and uncle, Jewel and Chuck Stauffer of Lisbon; several nephews and many cousins.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Williamsport Chapel, 12834 Leslie Road, Lisbon, just off State Route 7, six miles south of Rogers. A memorial service celebrating Gretchen’s Life will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Kelli Hephner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Friends may also view Gretchen’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.