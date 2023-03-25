LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace A. Krukowski, 77, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 1:12 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Krukowski was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 1945, the daughter of the late John E., Sr. and the late Ann (Cenkner) Toth.

A 1963 graduate of Ambridge High School, she was a graduate of the Aliquippa Hospital School of Radiological Technology.

She was a registered radiological technician and maintained membership in the American Registry of Radiological Technologists.

Mrs. Krukowski began her career as a radiologic technologist at St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After getting married and relocating to Ohio, she worked at both, the Salem Central Clinic and the Salem Community Hospital in Salem, Ohio. Following time off to raise a family, she began a second career as an instructional assistant at the Robert Bycroft School for Developmentally Disabled in Lisbon. She worked at the school and at the Sheltered Workshop for 29 years until her retirement in 2014.

Mrs. Krukowski was a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Lisbon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She and her husband, Tony, also served as premarital counselors for couples getting married in the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. “Tony” Krukowski, Jr., whom she married on July 15, 1967 and brother, John E. (Andrea) Toth, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Casey Krukowski of Madison Heights, Michigan and Kipp (Lluvia) Krukowski of Windsor, Colorado; four grandchildren, Zerek and Victoria Krukowski of Windsor and Zachary and Benjamin Krukowski of Madison Heights; two brothers, Francis “Fritz” Toth of Economy, Pennsylvania and Anthony “Tony” (Lisa) Toth, Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas; ten nieces and nephews and her pet parrot, “Ditka.”

Mrs. Krukowski will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, she will always be remembered by her family as the person who stood behind them and sacrificed so that they could be successful. They remain indebted to her for her concern for them, her kindness and her compassion. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and took great pride in seeing them grow. She enjoyed teaching her parrot to talk, reading, planting flowers and feeding the birds who gathered in her backyard. She was especially close to the children that she worked with at Robert Bycroft and very attentive to their special needs. She and her husband spent many enjoyable days together shopping and relaxing on the beach at the ocean.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Robert Bycroft School for the Developmentally Disabled.

Private visitation and funeral services were held at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Reverend Father Stephen Wassie, officiating.

Private burial followed at the Lisbon Cemetery.

