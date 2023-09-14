LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Arter, 95, passed away unexpectedly at 2:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center from complications of a recent stroke.

Ms. Arter was born April 15, 1928 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Evan F. and Thelma (Carlisle) Loch and was a life resident of the area.

A 1946 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Gloria began working as an operator with Ohio Bell for many years. She retired from the Lisbon Police department in 1988 after faithfully serving as a meter maid for 18 years. Gloria also tended bar at several local establishments, including the Lisbon VFW, the Carousel, the Sportsman’s club and the McCook House. She had also obtained her private pilot’s license.

She was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Lisbon VFW Post 4111 ladies auxiliary.

Gloria was very artistic and enjoyed doodling and drawing cartoons. She also volunteered as a spotter with the civil air defense following WWII.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Lesile Arter of Lisbon, Ronald (Lisa) Arter of Leetonia, Jeffrey Arter of Lisbon, Pam (John) Armstrong of Ball Ground, Georgia, Bradley Arter of Salem and Scott Arter of Leetonia; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Randall Loch.

A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Lisbon VFW Post 4111, 210 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

