LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn E. McMillan, Sr., 67, of State Route 517, passed away quietly Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Glenn was born May 11, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Lloyd H. and Avis J. (Ikirt) McMillan and had lived his whole life in the Lisbon area.

He was a 1972 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Glenn worked as a fabricator and fit welder at various local shops from the Sheetmetal Union Local #33. He most recently worked at Ray Lewis and Company, retiring in March of 2020.

He was a former member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church and had taught adult education classed at the Columbiana County Career Center for 3 ½ years.

He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing and was a die-hard Pittsburgh fan. Glenn also appreciated all the friendship and years with the Highview Land Corporation.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Teresa (Reese) McMillan, whom he married June 8, 1985; sons, Christopher Lee McMillan and Glenn E. (Kasey) McMillan, Jr., both of Lisbon; sister, Marlene Lewis of Savannah, Georgia; brother, Alan (Karen Papania) McMillan of Rogers and grandchildren, Genevieve, Olivia, Blake James and Landon Earl McMillan.

In addition to his parents; Glenn was also preceded in death by his brother, Bryan McMillan.

Glenn’s family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral home.

No funeral services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

