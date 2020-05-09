Glenn David Buckley, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn David Buckley, 52, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

He was born July 26, 1967 in Salem, a son of the late John Glenn Buckley and Ruth Ann (Edwards) Buckley.

A 1985 graduate of Southern Local High School and the Ohio Valley Technical Institute, Glenn worked in the information technologyiIndustry at Pomeroy IT Solutions.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and rarely missed watching or listening to a Steelers, Pirates or Penguins game.

Prior to his illness, Glenn also provided much support in the care of his father’s farm.

He is survived by his brothers, Jerry (Susan) Buckley of Salem and Kevin (Tracy) Buckley of Beloit; nephews, Ken Buckley of Salem and Lance (Molly) Buckley of Charleston, South Carolina; uncle, Paul (Kay) Buckley; his aunt, Barbara (Skip) Sambroak.

Private family funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Reverend Brian Brown officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery. A recording of the service will be made available on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

