LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gilda Lynn Bouscher, 75, passed away quietly at 8:56 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at her home with her family at her side.

Gilda was born September 7, 1947 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jimmy and Doris (Llewellyn) Carter.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Llewellyn.

A 1965 graduate of Southern Local School District, she worked as a cosmetologist after studying at Raphael’s School of Beauty and cosmetology. She later worked at Robert Bycroft Schools as a childcare aide, retiring in 2007.

She was a Presbyterian by faith, and had attended the First Friends Church. Gilda was also an accomplished bowler, and had bowled a perfect 300 game. She also enjoyed line dancing and had received a “Major Award” from Robert Bycroft Schools in appreciation for her years of faithful service.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Keith Allen Bouscher, whom she married April 22, 1958. The two enjoyed 58 years of wedded bliss exactly to the day Gilda was called home to Heaven. She also leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Christine Wenzel of New Hampshire; son, Keith Brian (Paula) Bouscher of Austria; sister, Gilda Bell of Salem; and grandchildren, Anna Bouscher, Alexander Bouscher, Emily Bouscher; Zoe Lynn Wenzel and Becca Rose Wenzel.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. No funeral services will be observed.

Friends may also view Gilda’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.