Geraldine L. Stanley, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine L. Stanley, 93, of South Lincoln Avenue, passed away peacefully at 11:25 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Hospice House following a recent illness.

Mrs. Stanley was born February 16, 1928 in North Lima, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Irene (Wolfgang) Lipp.

Geri was a homemaker and member of the Lisbon First Christian Church. She was also a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Iva Chapter, where she was Grand Electa in 1983.

Her husband, William E. Stanley, whom she married August 30, 1974, preceded her in death February 18, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Don) Jugenheimer, Cheryl (Phil) Silliman, Mary Lou (Doyle) Pahona, Joyce Birch, Patty Soules, Colleen (Bob) Turner, Sharon Waite, Dick (Terri) Spooner, Larry (Myra) Spooner, Jeff (Sharon) Spooner, Roger (Suzanne) Spooner, Jim Spooner, Bruce Spooner and Allen (Laurie) Stanley; 36 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Geri is also preceded in death by her, son, William W. Stanley; brother, Paul E. Lipp; mother-in-law, Mable Potts; grandchildren, Jessie Birch and Christy Stutler and sons-in-law, James “J.O.” Birch and Allen Waite.

The family will receive friends and family from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House or Shriners Hospital.

