LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald R. “Jerry” Carman, 83, passed away peacefully at 11:14 p.m., Monday, October 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born October 28, 1939 in Salineville, a son of the late Gerald W. and Grace (Russell) Carman.

A graduate of Southern Local High School, Jerry worked at NRM, then began working as a carpenter for his brother, Don, before starting his own general contracting business in the 1980s.

He proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army, stationed in Germany during peacetime.

Jerry was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church; the Lisbon Lions Club, where he held multiple offices; lifelong member of the East Liverpool Beagle Club; Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216; he loved to hunt and fish and had served as the scout master for Boy Scout Troop.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nola (McClintock) Carman, whom he married August 12, 1959; sons, Ben Carman and Bruce (Marcy) Carman; sister, Linda Lindner; brother, Donald Carman; grandchildren, Ben Carman, Jr., Miranda (Chris) Forstall and Alex (Jenna) Carman; great-grandchildren, Nola J. Forstall, Alta Forstall, Lily Carman and Wesley Carman and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Hoobler and Sarah Griffith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Garwood officiating.

The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 26, at the funeral home.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Friends may also share a memory, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

