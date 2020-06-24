Gerald “Jerry” Garrett, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Garrett, Jr., 56, of South Union Street, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center following an apparent heart attack.

Jerry was born July 9, 1963 in Salem, the son of the late Gerald “Bud” and Joyce (Kotsch) Garrett, Sr. and had lived all of his life in the area.

He was a 1982 graduate of Beaver Local High School, where he participated in ROTC; loved motorcycles, cooking and was an avid Raiders football fan but most important to him was his family.

Jerry also attended the Rogers Assembly of God Church.

He had worked at various jobs before becoming disabled.

Jerry is survived by his children, Amanda Marie Garrett and Randall (Autumn Jolene Jones) Garrett; grandchildren, Amber Jolene Garrett, Ryan Lee Garrett, Roland Lee Garrett, Brock Bray, EJ Bray, McKenzie Garrett and Alea Bray; sisters, April (Randy) Savors, Tammy (Frank Matthews) Carreon, Mary Garrett and Billie Jo (fiancé, Glenn Dennis) Higgins; nieces and nephews, Amy Brogdon, Kelsey Wilkinson, Alyssa Higgins, Hannah Higgins, Braedon Higgins, Raven Higgins, Lexi Boyer and Irish Brogdon and his dog, Blackjack.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jerry’s family to help defray his final expenses.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

