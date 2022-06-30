LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Ann Crowl, 90, passed away quietly at 4:37 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Hospice House of Poland following a recent illness.

Mrs. Crowl was born September 3, 1931 in North Georgetown, Ohio, a daughter of the late George W. and Mabel (Armstrong) Stuckey and had been a life resident of the area.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Lisbon.

Georgia worked as a bookkeeper for Paul Crowl Trucking and for the J.C. Penney Company. She also worked as the church secretary at the First Christian Church and as a realtor with the G. L. Snyder Company and was most recently employed as the Clerk of the Board of Public Affairs for the Village of Lisbon.

Georgia was a member of the Business and Professional Women of Lisbon and Lisbon Eagles #2216 Auxiliary.

She loved to dance and go shopping. She was also very artistic and enjoyed drawing and making crafts for her family and friends.

Her husband, Paul Lester Crowl, preceded her in death May 6, 1972. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Sanders, Beverly Wharton, Bobby Stuckey and Becky Stuckey and by her son-in-law, David Scott Weber.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Connie (Randy) Hoppel of Lisbon, Paula (Glenn Hoppel) Weber of Guilford Lake, Carrie (Kevin) Smith of Columbiana, Wendy (Steve) Meek of Lisbon and Todd (Vicki) Strauss of Clinton, Ohio and their sons, Robert and Luke; stepchildren, Michelle “Mickey” Gorby of Florida and her son, Marjorie “Susie” Alexander of Florida and her sons and Greg Crowl of Arizona. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Cooper (Madison Dubinsky) Smith and Chloe Smith; niece, Penny Sanders-Susany and nephews, Tim Howell, Jody Howell and Rhett Wharton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Phillips officiating. The family will receive guests from Noon until the time of services, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Georgia’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Allay Senior Care for their kind, compassionate and loving care given to their mom during her stay there.

Memorial contributions may be made in Georgia’s memory to the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

