LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Ronald Bosworth II, 69, of Lisbon, died at 9:17a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Born in East Liverpool City Hospital on August 1, 1949, he was the son of the late George and Allene (Hedleston) Bosworth.

He was raised with nine siblings and graduated from East Liverpool High School, where he played baseball and football for the Potters.

His dreams and aspirations were altered forever after a workplace injury in July 1969, that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He defied the odds by working to regain the use of the right side of his body and learning to walk again. He lived a productive life and never let his disability prevent him from being a proud man.

He was a die-hard fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and essentially every professional sports team in Ohio. He loved God, the United States of America and most of all, his family! He was a loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Lee (Humfleet) Bosworth; his daughter, Angel Morenz and her husband, Joe Morenz; his daughter, Christina Blosak and her husband, Jon Blosak; his daughter, Marlana Davis and her husband, Wyatt Davis; his son, George R. Bosworth III and his wife, Marybeth (Jackson) Bosworth; his brothers, Hollie Bosworth, Scott Bosworth and Mathew Bosworth; his sisters, Virginia Miller, Gerri Bosworth, Terri Thomas and Traci Jones; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Fatheringham and Sally Jackson.

His wife and family will be having a remembrance of life gathering on Friday, July 5 at 422 Maple Street in Lisbon, Ohio, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

